Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hulse, Playfair, & McGarry - St-Laurent Chapel
1200 Ogilvie Road
Gloucester, ON K1J 8V1
(613) 748-1200
Resources
More Obituaries for THERESE LAPHEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THERESE VICTORIA LAPHEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THERESE VICTORIA LAPHEN Obituary
LAPHEN, THERESE VICTORIA 1941 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 78. Cherished sister of Marie (Elie Hajjar) of Ottawa, Neil (Selma) of Trinidad, W.I., and Kathleen Murphy of Arizona. Will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Sarah Flood, and by her brother John. A Memorial Mass will take place at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 24 Cheritan Avenue, Toronto, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Ministries (www. goodshepherd.ca) or to The Hospital for Sick Children (www.sickkids.ca). Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THERESE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -