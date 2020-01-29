|
|
LAPHEN, THERESE VICTORIA 1941 - 2020 Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 21, 2020, at the age of 78. Cherished sister of Marie (Elie Hajjar) of Ottawa, Neil (Selma) of Trinidad, W.I., and Kathleen Murphy of Arizona. Will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Cornelius and Sarah Flood, and by her brother John. A Memorial Mass will take place at Blessed Sacrament Parish, 24 Cheritan Avenue, Toronto, on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 11 a.m. Burial at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Good Shepherd Ministries (www. goodshepherd.ca) or to The Hospital for Sick Children (www.sickkids.ca). Condolences/Tributes/Donations Hulse, Playfair & McGarry www.hpmcgarry.ca 613-748-1200
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020