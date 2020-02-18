Home

Theresia OBER Obituary
OBER, Theresia Peacefully, at Barrie Manor Enhanced Care Community, on Friday, February 14, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Frank Ober. Dearly beloved mother of Anne Marie Ober, Peter Ober and Christina Ober. Loving grandmother of Allison Barker, Andrea Strang, Anthony Ober, Christine LePoidevin, Jessica Maish and great-grandmother of Rhys, Karina, Owen, Ainsley and Harrison. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Saturday, February 22, 2020, from 10:00 a.m., until service time at 11:00 a.m. Interment Riverside Cemetery. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 18, 2020
