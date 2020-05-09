THOM HUGHES
1937 - 2020
HUGHES, THOM January 17, 1937 - March 27, 2020 It is with deep sadness that we announce that Thom passed away peacefully on March 27, 2020 at the age of 83. He will be greatly missed by his brother Ken (Jean). His nieces and nephew, Melanie, Andrew (deceased), Greg, Carolyn (deceased) and Kendra, and their families; his former wife Miriam and Willi and Maja, his best friends - who helped him on numerous occasions with whatever he needed or could not look after himself, and his many friends and neighbours who offered their time and support. Due to the current situation, a celebration of his life will be held at a later date. He loved to talk and have discussions concerning current events and could get quite heated with his forecasts on the future of the world. He made you stop and think. You will sadly be missed.

Published in Toronto Star on May 9, 2020.
