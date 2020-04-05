Home

POWERED BY

Services
A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
716 Seminole Boulevard
Largo, FL 33770
(727) 559-7793
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS STEVENS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DR. THOMAS A. STEVENS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DR. THOMAS A. STEVENS Obituary
STEVENS, DR. THOMAS A. Age 82, of Clearwater, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Ran High School and Youngstown State University and went on to receive his doctorate from the Ohio School of Podiatry. He later moved, with his wife, to Toronto, for all of his professional career, before retiring to Florida in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Billie Faye (Nall) and son, Thomas H. Stevens. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A Life Tribute Funeral Care Largo Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -