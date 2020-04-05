|
STEVENS, DR. THOMAS A. Age 82, of Clearwater, passed away March 28, 2020. He was born in Youngstown, Ohio and graduated from Ran High School and Youngstown State University and went on to receive his doctorate from the Ohio School of Podiatry. He later moved, with his wife, to Toronto, for all of his professional career, before retiring to Florida in 1989. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Billie Faye (Nall) and son, Thomas H. Stevens. ALife Tribute FuneralCare
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 5, 2020