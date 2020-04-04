|
|
BOYER, THOMAS ALAN It is with great sadness that we announce that Thomas Alan Boyer passed away suddenly at the age of 72 years on Monday, March 16, 2020. Thom will be remembered Always and Forever by his wife and best friend of 40 years, Jan. Thom will also be lovingly remembered by his brother Bill (Sunny), by his niece and nephew Jodi (Dominick) and Todd. Thom is survived by his children Amy and Scott (Jody) and grandchildren Brier and Cooper. Thom will also be remembered by Thom's brother-in-law Peter and nieces Dawn, Christy and Danielle. Thom is survived by his sister Jan and by his nieces and nephews. Thom was predeceased by his brother Jon. Thom, Fair Winds and Following Sea's, until we meet again, Love Always and Forever. Cremation has taken place and in accordance with Thom's wishes, a private ceremony will occur at a future date. Memorial donations in memory of Thom may be made to the Ontario Heart & Stroke Foundation. Messages of condolence will be received by leclaircremationcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 4, 2020