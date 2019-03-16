Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Albert David COX. View Sign

COX, Thomas Albert David Best known as "Ab," devoted husband and proud father of three daughters passed away peacefully at age 80 on Thursday, March 7, 2019 in his home in King City, Ontario. Ab was fortunate to be surrounded by his loving family. Ab is survived by his wife Marion (McNamee), his daughter Tracy Cox, husband Lloyd Pope and grandson Alexander Pope of Aurora, ON; daughter Melissa Cox, husband James Ireland and granddaughter Charlotte Ireland of Palm Springs, CA; daughter Christina Cox, husband Grant Mattos and granddaughter Flynn Mattos of Los Angeles, CA and his younger brother, Peter Cox of Oshawa, ON. He was predeceased by his adoring parents Clarence "Fliv" Cox and Helen (Darch) Cox of Oshawa. Born in Oshawa, Ontario on January 15, 1939, Ab had an idyllic childhood, growing up in Oshawa and summering at Sturgeon Lake with his family. Ab loved fishing with his father and brother and listening to their father Fliv play banjo, perhaps sparking his lifelong love of music. All three of his girls have wonderful memories of sunset fishing on the lake and impromptu singalongs with Daddy and Grandpa. Ab attended O'Neil Collegiate, a gifted athlete excelling in both gymnastics and track. He went on to the University of Toronto in the Department of Engineering. Ab's lifelong love of cars soon pulled him into a decades long career with General Motors before deciding to open his own dealership in Aurora in 1986. Ab Cox Pontiac Buick GMC was a labour of love for him and he happily put in countless hours to make it a success over its 23 years in business. Ab was renowned for his honesty, his integrity and his generosity. His position in the community and the appreciation they have for him is still remarked upon to this day. Ab married Marion, the "love of his life," on September 8, 1962. Ab was totally adored and gently teased by the women in his life and submitted good-naturedly (being completely outnumbered) to nicknames like "Abnormal" and "Energy Ab" along with appearing in their many skits, elaborate Halloween haunted houses and short films. He was an exceptionally principled man who despite a wry sense of humour and a joke for every occasion, lived genuinely by the adage "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you." He gave his children the gifts of courage, integrity, creativity, love for music and sense of humour. The family will forever cherish the dedication he had to his "girls." A memorial gathering in honour of Ab will be held on Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2:00 - 5:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home in Aurora, Ontario. 530 Industrial Pkwy. South, Aurora (at Yonge St.). In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Southlake Regional Health Centre,



