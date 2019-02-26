Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas Albert DUNCAN. View Sign





DUNCAN, Thomas Albert August 27, 1949 – February 22, 2019 Passed away peacefully with his daughter, Tarin and son, Scott by his side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Tom's family, Tarin (Ryan), Scott (Ashwanti) and grandsons, Griffyn, Jameison and Amir, meant the world to him. He was so proud of them. Tom is survived by his three sisters, Maureen, Carol and Gail (Ivor) and predeceased by his older brother Jimmy. His many nieces and nephews and cousins played such an important part in his life and were special to him. Many of Tom's longtime friends date back to public school and college days, the pickup hockey teams, wheelchair basketball and of course golf. His time working with Miracle Mart, his catering business and driving school bus lines were all public oriented careers. He enjoyed talking with people and enjoyed the comradery amongst you. Tom and his wonderful sense of humour, will be missed by all who knew him and loved him. There will be a Celebration of Life held for Tom on Sunday, March 31st at 2:00 p.m. at Carruther's Creek Golf & Country Club, 650 Lake Ridge Road South, Ajax, Ontario, (905) 426-4653. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the charity of your choice would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to the Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre, 356 Rubidge Street, Peterborough, Ontario (705) 745-4683. Online condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 26, 2019

