HAIRE, THOMAS ALEXANDER Tom passed away with his loving family by his side on Thursday, September 12, 2019, in his 76th year, at Toronto General Hospital. Tom will be remembered by his wife Lorna and their children Ryan (Sherry) and Alexandra, his daughter Roberta (Mark), predeceased by Caroline Haire, her mother. Also remembered by his sister, Sheila Sullivan and brother-in-law, Clint Stoker, nephews and nieces Stephen (Irene), Jim, Andrew, Margaret (Brian), Shamim (Evan), Leila (Mark), grandchildren Katrina (Alan) and Brandon (Sarah) and grandnephew and niece, Luke and Alana. Tom was predeceased by his parents Edith and Robert, his sister, Mary Stoker and his brother-in-law, Don Sullivan. A special thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Toronto General. A Celebration of Life and burial will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Mount Pleasant Funeral Centre (375 Mount Pleasant Road) at 1:30 p.m. Memorial donations in memory of Tom can be made to the Peter Munk Cardiac Centre at Toronto General Hospital.
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 19, 2019