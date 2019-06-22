HENNELLY, THOMAS ANTHONY "TONY" Passed away peacefully at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital, on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, in his 91st year. Predeceased by his dearly beloved wife Nora and siblings Ann (Mike) and Jim. Anthony will be sadly missed by his sister Una (the late Bernie), sister-in-law Joyce, brother-in-law Eugene, nieces and nephews, great and great-great nieces and nephews, his special Godchild Andrea, close friends and neighbours and by his fellow members of the Halton Regional Police Chorus. Anthony dedicated himself to Catholic education, serving as Superintendent of the Halton Separate School Board for over 20 years, as a Separate School Inspector in the Hamiton and Oakville divisions and as a teacher and Principal of St. Lawrence in Scarborough. Anthony will also be remembered for his unfailing sense of humour, for his love of learning, teaching, music, magic and sport and as a faithful parishioner of St. Andrew's Catholic Church. The family will receive friends on Sunday, June 23rd, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m., at Glen Oaks Funeral Home, 3164 Ninth Line at Dundas St., Oakville, 905-257-8822. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrew's Catholic Church, 47 Reynolds St., on Monday, June 24th, at 10:30 a.m. Interment Glen Oaks Memorial Gardens. The family would like to thank Dr. Patel and the 3 South staff at Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Oakville Hospital Foundation or the Carlo Fidani Peel Regional Cancer Centre. Online condolences can be found at www.glenoaks.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 22, 2019