MIDGLEY, THOMAS ARTHUR DAVID Christened Thomas Arthur David, dear only son of Herman and Lillian Midgley (predeceased). Survived by his best friend and wife, Catharine (nee Sheehy). Dearly loved Dad of Michelle (wonderful father-in-law to Rick Mutton), Fiercely loved Poppa to his only grandchild Meaghan Lillie McGuire. Loving brother of Patricia (Gino Leone) (Louisville, Kentucky), Friend and loyal brother-in-law to Fred Sheehy (Lorna) (Markham). Godparent to many along with being their dear Uncle. His military service was in the Ontario regiment, Queen's Own Rifles of Canada and The Canadian Provost Corp. Upon retirement after thirty years with the Ontario Ministry of Correctional Services he enjoyed many renewed and ongoing interests. Due to Social Distancing a Private Anglican burial took place at the graveside in Pinegrove Cemetery, Prince Albert, Ontario. At a later date an announcement regarding a Remembrance service for Tom at The Anglican Church of the Ascension, Port Perry will be announced. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.