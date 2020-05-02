THOMAS ARTHUR DAVID MIDGLEY
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MIDGLEY, THOMAS ARTHUR DAVID Christened Thomas Arthur David, dear only son of Herman and Lillian Midgley (predeceased). Survived by his best friend and wife, Catharine (nee Sheehy). Dearly loved Dad of Michelle (wonderful father-in-law to Rick Mutton), Fiercely loved Poppa to his only grandchild Meaghan Lillie McGuire. Loving brother of Patricia (Gino Leone) (Louisville, Kentucky), Friend and loyal brother-in-law to Fred Sheehy (Lorna) (Markham). Godparent to many along with being their dear Uncle. His military service was in the Ontario regiment, Queen's Own Rifles of Canada and The Canadian Provost Corp. Upon retirement after thirty years with the Ontario Ministry of Correctional Services he enjoyed many renewed and ongoing interests. Due to Social Distancing a Private Anglican burial took place at the graveside in Pinegrove Cemetery, Prince Albert, Ontario. At a later date an announcement regarding a Remembrance service for Tom at The Anglican Church of the Ascension, Port Perry will be announced. Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Wagg Funeral Home Ltd.
216 Queen Street
Port Perry, ON L9L 1B9
(905) 985-2171
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved