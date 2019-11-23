CASSIDY, THOMAS B. Passed away peacefully at Hillsdale Terraces on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, in his 90th year. Beloved husband of Maureen Cassidy for 65 years. Loving father of Tom Cassidy (deceased) and his wife Lorraine and Margaret Woolley and her husband David. Cherished puppa of Candice, Chris, Kyle, Daniel and Erin. A special thank you to all the staff on the second floor Sugar Trial at Hillsdale Terraces for their care and compassion. Resting at the Armstrong Funeral Home, 124 King Street East, Oshawa, on Sunday, November 24th, from 2-4 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church (1100 Mary Street N., Oshawa), on Monday, November 25th, at 10:30 a.m. Interment to follow at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, Whitby. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. To place an online condolence, please visit www.armstrongfh.ca.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 23, 2019