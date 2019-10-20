BARBOUR, THOMAS "TOM" (Resident of Coboconk, Ontario) Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay after a long illness on Thursday morning, October 17, 2019 in his 68th year. Beloved husband of Donna Barbour (nee Greig). Loving father of Curtis (Cristina) and Taylor (Katy). Fondly remembered by his grandchildren Stella, Harold, T.J. and Hunter. Dear brother of Kerry, Peter and Tim. Predeceased by his brother David and Suzanne. Also lovingly remembered by his many nieces and nephews. Tom and Donna owned and operated Coboconk IGA/Foodland in Coboconk for many years. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing and most of all his family. Visitation, Funeral Service and Reception: Friends are invited to call at CHRIST CHURCH ANGLICAN, COBOCONK, 12 Elizabeth St., Coboconk, Ontario, on Friday afternoon, October 25, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral Service on Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment later St. Thomas Anglican (Balsam Lake) Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy donations to Christ Church Anglican Coboconk or Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation Lindsay would be appreciated by the family. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the COBOCONK COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 6644 Hwy. 35, Coboconk, Ontario, 705- 454-3913. communityfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 20, 2019