LAMB, THOMAS BLAIR April 12, 1926 – December 13, 2019 Passed away peacefully in Sunnybrook Veteran's Hospital on Friday, December 13, 2019 at the age of 93. Beloved husband of Lorraine for 21 wonderful years. Loving step-dad of Jim, Sandra (Anthony) and Scott (Angela). Proud grandfather of Michael, Andrew, Nathan and Rachel. Will be remembered by his many nieces and nephews and his close friends the Mihorean Family, who know him lovingly as Uncle Tom. Our family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Sunnybrook Veteran's Hospital for their outstanding care of Tom. Friends may call at the Dixon-Garland Funeral Home, 166 Main St. N. (Markham Rd.), Markham, on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will take place at St. Patrick's Parish on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Sunnybrook Hospital.

