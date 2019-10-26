THOMAS BROLLEY

Obituary

BROLLEY, THOMAS Retired longtime employee and CAW Plant Chairperson of McDonald-Douglas, Dettwiler. Peacefully at his home, on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 74. Loving uncle of Kelly Pretty (nee Logan) and of Nola Logan-Knelsen and her husband Mike Knelsen. Great-uncle of Matthew, Logan, Sean and Brendan. Tom will be fondly remembered by his family and friends. A special heart-felt thank you to his friends at the Irish Rose, Weston, for their care and support. A gathering will be held at the Irish Rose, 1095 Weston Road, on Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. Please come and have a drink for Tom. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 26, 2019
