FOTHERINGHAM, THOMAS BURNS "A man's friendships are one of the best measures of his worth." Thomas Burns Fotheringham, age 71, died peacefully at home with family in Mississauga on February 12, 2019. You may have known him as Tom or Tommy, but if you knew him at all, you would agree that he had a big place in his heart for people. He loved life and life loved him. Tom was born in Glasgow, Scotland, on November 23, 1947. He threw himself wholeheartedly into his relationships, passions and work. His long career in aerospace started with an apprenticeship and position as a draughtsman at Rolls Royce Blantyre. He then joined Pratt & Whitney Canada (P&WC) and moved with his young family and mother to St. Bruno, Quebec, in 1980. Tommy embraced life in Quebec, with fellow Quebecers, new Canadians and old ones too. Tom retired after almost 32 years in March, 2012. Tom was made a P&WC Fellow in 2010 – a rare honour and a testament to his leadership. Many of Tom's friendships and bonds were kindled over ale and single malt. It was at McAuslan Brewery while picking up freshly bottled ale that he met Cynthia Montgomery and they remained together, devoted, until his passing. Tom's appreciation for single malt resulted in a legendary collection he was all too eager to share. His Burns Night was a must attend event. But the drams and pints were merely catalysts for good company. Tom forged many lifelong friendships through football and golf. He spent many a Saturday on Rolls Royce football pitches and in the Mud Hut. After hanging up his boots, he embraced golf. He never missed his annual golf pilgrimage to Jekyll Island and while he relished the challenge of the course, he was happiest sharing a cold one with his golf buddies. After retirement, Cynthia and Tom travelled extensively with friends and family. And while he collected some impressive passport stamps, Tom's travel stories were about the people he met on the journey, the experiences he enjoyed with loved ones and the laughs he shared that so filled him with life. Tom is survived by his loving wife Cynthia Montgomery, children: Thomas (Dawn), sons: Ewan, Madoc and Duncan, Stephan (Chantal) and son: Micheal, Louise (Fred), and sons: Mathieu and Cedric. Niece and nephew: Lesley and Kenneth Wilson in Scotland were especially close. Brothers-in-law and friends: Chris Montgomery (Darlene) and their children Liam, Jane and Aidan, Dan (Kelly), and their children: Spencer, Cooper and Shannon, Tymon (Robert), and in-laws: Paul and Rilla Montgomery will miss a key member of the family. His former co-worker, great friend and golf companion Steve Troake was a constant support to the family during this trying time. Special thanks to all the staff at Princess Margaret Hospital, especially Dr. Taylor, and the staff at Credit Valley Hospital, especially Dr. Rauth, and Dr. Besik in the Palliative Unit. Donations to a charity of your choice or, in the spirit in which Tom lived his life, reconnect with an old friend or make a new one while enjoying a beverage of choice. A Celebration of Life will be held in April in Mississauga. For more info email

