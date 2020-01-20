|
NORDEN, THOMAS CARL August 15, 1973 - January 14, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Thomas Carl Norden in his 47th year on January 14, 2020, after a short illness. Thomas was a loving husband to Mary and beloved son of Carl and Barbara. He is survived by his brother Jeffery, with whom he had an exceptional relationship. Thomas will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed by his best friends Bob, Sara, Corbin and Piper Glover. Thomas leaves us with many fond memories to cherish. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020