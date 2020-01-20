Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heritage Funeral Centre
50 Overlea Blvd.
Toronto, ON M4H 1B6
(416) 423-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for THOMAS NORDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

THOMAS CARL NORDEN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
THOMAS CARL NORDEN Obituary
NORDEN, THOMAS CARL August 15, 1973 - January 14, 2020 It is with deep sadness that the family announces the passing of Thomas Carl Norden in his 47th year on January 14, 2020, after a short illness. Thomas was a loving husband to Mary and beloved son of Carl and Barbara. He is survived by his brother Jeffery, with whom he had an exceptional relationship. Thomas will be missed by numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will be sadly missed by his best friends Bob, Sara, Corbin and Piper Glover. Thomas leaves us with many fond memories to cherish. Visitation will be held at HERITAGE FUNERAL CENTRE, 50 Overlea Blvd., 416-423-1000, on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 7-9 p.m. A funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment at Beechwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre would be appreciated. Directions, donations and online condolences may be found at www.heritagefuneralcentre.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of THOMAS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -