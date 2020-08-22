MAUNDER, Thomas Carlyle Passed away at home, on August 11, 2020 in Toronto, at the age of 77. Beloved friend, educator and art collector. His sense of humour, wit and determination will be remembered. Tom was a unique and prolific supporter of artists in Toronto and inspired others to bring art into their homes. A committed community member, he served as board member to the City Park Co-op. To those of us who knew Tom, he was an intelligent, sympathetic and thoughtful man, who never held back in offering his opinion and support to his friends. As per his wishes, there will be no service or celebration. Photos, thoughts and memories may be shared online: https://beautifultribute.com
