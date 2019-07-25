HAMILTON, THOMAS CHARLES 1938 - 2019 Passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Providence Care facility in Kingston in his 81st year. He will be sadly missed by his son Jeff and his wife Sherri, second wife Barbara-Joan, her family and his siblings, Mary Louise, Pat, Mike, Barb, Jerri, Peter, Cathi, Dan and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife Karin, their son Gordon and his three brothers Donald, Richard and Chris. Tom moved to Kingston from Brampton after retiring from Kodak Canada in 1999. Funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 1111 Taylor Kidd Blvd., Kingston, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.H.K.F. (Palliative Care Unit at the Providence Care Hospital). Online condolences may be made at jamesreidfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019