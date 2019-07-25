Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS CHARLES HAMILTON. View Sign Obituary

HAMILTON, THOMAS CHARLES 1938 - 2019 Passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Providence Care facility in Kingston in his 81st year. He will be sadly missed by his son Jeff and his wife Sherri, second wife Barbara-Joan, her family and his siblings, Mary Louise, Pat, Mike, Barb, Jerri, Peter, Cathi, Dan and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife Karin, their son Gordon and his three brothers Donald, Richard and Chris. Tom moved to Kingston from Brampton after retiring from Kodak Canada in 1999. Funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 1111 Taylor Kidd Blvd., Kingston, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.H.K.F. (Palliative Care Unit at the Providence Care Hospital). Online condolences may be made at

HAMILTON, THOMAS CHARLES 1938 - 2019 Passed peacefully on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 at the Providence Care facility in Kingston in his 81st year. He will be sadly missed by his son Jeff and his wife Sherri, second wife Barbara-Joan, her family and his siblings, Mary Louise, Pat, Mike, Barb, Jerri, Peter, Cathi, Dan and their families. He was preceded in death by his first wife Karin, their son Gordon and his three brothers Donald, Richard and Chris. Tom moved to Kingston from Brampton after retiring from Kodak Canada in 1999. Funeral Mass at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 1111 Taylor Kidd Blvd., Kingston, on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the U.H.K.F. (Palliative Care Unit at the Providence Care Hospital). Online condolences may be made at jamesreidfuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on July 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close