Service Information Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel 77 Second Street Campbellford , ON K0L 1L0 (705)-653-1179 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel 77 Second Street Campbellford , ON K0L 1L0 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Weaver Family Funeral Home Campbellford Chapel 77 Second Street Campbellford , ON K0L 1L0 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mount Carmel 51 Albert St. E Hastings , ON Interment 10:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery 54 East St. S. Hamilton , ON Obituary

CONNELL, THOMAS Tom died peacefully at Burnbrae Gardens, Campbellford, on November 30, 2019, surrounded by his loving wife and children. Born to Thomas and Frances Connell on December 24, 1933 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tom was predeceased by his father and mother, brothers Bernard and Robert and his sons Daniel and Nicholas. He was the loving husband of Frances (nee Boyle) of 64 years, the cherished father of Margaret (Ron), Tom, Frances (Adel), Gerry (Kim), Joseph (Margaret), Mary (Julian), Christina (Chris), Nicholas and Daniel. He was the much-loved and treasured Granda to 24 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He leaves behind his sister Molly of Oshawa and brother Patrick of Melbourne, Australia. Tom graduated from Glasgow University with an Honours M.A. in Modern Languages in 1962. After attending Jordanhill Teachers' College, he taught in Scotland for two years before immigrating to Canada with his wife and five children in 1964. Tom spent 26 enjoyable years teaching French and Spanish at Campbellford District High School, until his retirement in 1989. Tom would often remark in later years that teaching was not a job, but a pleasure and he loved bumping into his former students. He remembered them all. He was deeply passionate about anything concerning his family, his Catholic faith and soccer, especially his beloved Glasgow Celtic F.C. Tom was an athlete and fitness buff throughout his life. He was an avid runner and competitive soccer player until he was sixty five and continued to work out and power walk until well into his seventies. Tom spent his retirement years devoting himself to his family, babysitting his many grandchildren and travelling with his wife Frances. He will be sorely missed. His family wish to thank the staff of Burnbrae Gardens for their outstanding care and compassion over the last 3 years. A special thank you to Amber. Family and friends are invited to WEAVER Life Centre - Campbellford, 77 Second St., on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at Our Lady of Mount Carmel, 51 Albert St. E., Hastings, on Friday, December 6, 2019 at 11 a.m. Reception to follow at WEAVER Life Centre. Interment to take place at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery, 54 East St. S., Hamilton, on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 10 a.m. Donations in Thomas' memory can be made to the Resident Council at Burnbrae Gardens Nursing Home, or a donation of your time to visit an isolated or lonely senior, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online guestbook and condolences at

