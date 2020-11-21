1/1
Thomas David FISHER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FISHER, Thomas David February 15, 1946 - November 12, 2020 74 years old, former Floor Trader TSX. Predeceased by his father William, mother Grace née Middleton and brother Bill (September 2020). Tom will be sadly missed by his sisters Gail Pearson and Ann (Les) Toker, brother Lorne (Vicky) and sister-in-law Dorothy. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and all that knew him. Thanks to the Oncology Department at Michael Garron Hospital for their caring treatment of Tom. Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved