FISHER, Thomas David February 15, 1946 - November 12, 2020 74 years old, former Floor Trader TSX. Predeceased by his father William, mother Grace née Middleton and brother Bill (September 2020). Tom will be sadly missed by his sisters Gail Pearson and Ann (Les) Toker, brother Lorne (Vicky) and sister-in-law Dorothy. He will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and all that knew him. Thanks to the Oncology Department at Michael Garron Hospital for their caring treatment of Tom. Interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be left at www.aftercare.org
