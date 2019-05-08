WILDING, Rev. Thomas Davidson We are sad to announce the passing May 5, 2019 peacefully, in the presence of family, of Tom Wilding, beloved spouse and dear companion of Marjory (nee Hocking), loving father of Thomas, Christopher (Laura), Margaret (Peter), Catherine (Gerald), Helen (Philip); proud grandfather of Kiri, Patrick, James, David, Anja, Grayson. Deeply missed by siblings Diana, Beverly, Sherry, and William, brother-in-law Geoffrey (Liz, Helen - deceased), remembered by dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral to be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 11th, at St. John the Evangelist Anglican Church, 320 Charlton Ave. West, Hamilton, Ontario with light lunch to follow. Donations, in lieu of flowers: PWRDF, Alzheimer Society.
Published in the Toronto Star on May 8, 2019