LESTER, Thomas Dennis July 22, 1944 - June 28, 2019 Thomas Dennis Lester, born in Ontario, on July 22, 1944, passed away peacefully June 28, 2019, surrounded by the love of his family. Tom is survived by his wife Ellen, daughters: Tracy Lester and Tobi Guyer (Derek), sister Carole White, grandchildren: Brandon (Elizabeth), Nicholas, Caitlyn, Ashton, Colton, Emmily, Debra, James, Hannah, Riley, and two great-grandchildren. Tom was passionate about physical fitness, especially martial arts, and enjoyed restoring his Triumph and Firebird. His thirst for knowledge saw him reading everything he could. He was always happy to lend a hand or offer advice. If he didn't know an answer, he made sure to find one! Tom had many careers, spending most of those years in mechanics, then teaching. He retired from West Credit Secondary School in 2002. In 2004, Tom moved to BC for the milder climate, where he spent his time on his hobbies. Celebration of Life, Friday, August 16, 2019, Royal Canadian Legion, 1133 Queen St. E., Brampton, 4:00 - 8:00 p.m.

