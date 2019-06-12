DRURY, THOMAS "TOM" Suddenly at home on Sunday, June 9, 2019. Beloved husband of Betty. Dear father of Malcom and of Neil and his wife Laury. Loving grandfather of Caitlyn, Tristan and Kieran. Will be fondly remembered by his many extended family and friends. Friends will be received at the Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd. (north of Lawrence Ave.), Weston, on Friday, June 14th, from 7-9 p.m. A service will be held in the Ward Chapel on Saturday at 2 p.m. Cremation to follow. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospital for Sick Children would be greatly appreciated. Please visit our Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019