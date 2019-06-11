Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THE HONOURABLE THOMAS E. QUINLAN. View Sign Service Information George Darte Funeral Home 585 Carlton Street St. Catharines , ON L2M 4Y1 (905)-937-4444 Obituary

QUINLAN, THE HONOURABLE THOMAS E. Surrounded by the love of his family, Tom passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 86, in St. Catharines. Beloved husband of 60 years to Jane. Cherished father to Kelley Hindrichs (Michael), Colleen Quinlan (Jeff) and Paul Quinlan (Julie). Much loved Papa to grandchildren Carly Machasic (Tom), Bobby and Katy Osadetz, Tom and Rebecca Hindrichs (Benson), Anna and John Quinlan and great-granddaughter Olivia Machasic. He will be sadly missed by his brother Lou Quinlan and sister-in-law Marilyn. Predeceased by his parents Albin and Geraldine Quinlan and siblings Catherine Daly, Joanne Shea and John Quinlan. Tom was born in St. Catharines and was an avid athlete, playing football and basketball in high school and spending summers lifeguarding. One university was not enough for Tom; he tried his hand at engineering at Queen's University but quickly found it was not his forté. In 1955, he graduated from Western University and found his true calling in the law. Subsequently, he graduated from Osgood Hall and was called to the bar in 1959. Tom began his law career with the firm Coy, Quinlan, Barch and Brooks. He was elected to the local city council in 1965 and was politically active in the Liberal Party. In 1977, he was appointed to the Superior Court in Milton, Ontario, where he proudly served as a federal judge for two decades. In retirement he travelled across Canada as a judge with the Pension Appeals Board until 2009. Tom was an enthusiastic member of the St. Catharines community, serving on the hospital board for many years. He took pleasure in peaceful mornings canoeing at the cottage on Otter Lake, puttering in the garden or playing a round of golf. He displayed his creative skills through woodworking and stained glass, leaving behind many beautiful pieces for others to enjoy. Tom had a terrific sense of humour and a quick wit, never missing a chance to get a laugh. He was an exemplary role model of faith, humility, kindness and integrity. Tom was much loved and will be greatly missed. In accordance with Tom's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, for visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Julia Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Autism Society of Ontario (Niagara) or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online Guest Book –

QUINLAN, THE HONOURABLE THOMAS E. Surrounded by the love of his family, Tom passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019, at the age of 86, in St. Catharines. Beloved husband of 60 years to Jane. Cherished father to Kelley Hindrichs (Michael), Colleen Quinlan (Jeff) and Paul Quinlan (Julie). Much loved Papa to grandchildren Carly Machasic (Tom), Bobby and Katy Osadetz, Tom and Rebecca Hindrichs (Benson), Anna and John Quinlan and great-granddaughter Olivia Machasic. He will be sadly missed by his brother Lou Quinlan and sister-in-law Marilyn. Predeceased by his parents Albin and Geraldine Quinlan and siblings Catherine Daly, Joanne Shea and John Quinlan. Tom was born in St. Catharines and was an avid athlete, playing football and basketball in high school and spending summers lifeguarding. One university was not enough for Tom; he tried his hand at engineering at Queen's University but quickly found it was not his forté. In 1955, he graduated from Western University and found his true calling in the law. Subsequently, he graduated from Osgood Hall and was called to the bar in 1959. Tom began his law career with the firm Coy, Quinlan, Barch and Brooks. He was elected to the local city council in 1965 and was politically active in the Liberal Party. In 1977, he was appointed to the Superior Court in Milton, Ontario, where he proudly served as a federal judge for two decades. In retirement he travelled across Canada as a judge with the Pension Appeals Board until 2009. Tom was an enthusiastic member of the St. Catharines community, serving on the hospital board for many years. He took pleasure in peaceful mornings canoeing at the cottage on Otter Lake, puttering in the garden or playing a round of golf. He displayed his creative skills through woodworking and stained glass, leaving behind many beautiful pieces for others to enjoy. Tom had a terrific sense of humour and a quick wit, never missing a chance to get a laugh. He was an exemplary role model of faith, humility, kindness and integrity. Tom was much loved and will be greatly missed. In accordance with Tom's wishes, cremation has taken place. Friends are invited to call at GEORGE DARTE FUNERAL HOME, 585 Carlton St., St. Catharines, for visitation on Friday, June 14, 2019, from 2 to 8 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Julia Catholic Church, 251 Glenridge Ave., St. Catharines. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the Autism Society of Ontario (Niagara) or the Walker Family Cancer Centre. Online Guest Book – georgedartefuneralhome.com Published in the Toronto Star on June 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close