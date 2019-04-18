Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS EARL COLLEY. View Sign

COLLEY, THOMAS EARL February 24, 1946 - April 14, 2019 It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Tom Colley at North York General Hospital on April 14, 2019. His family was at his side. Happily married to Leslie Jones-Colley. Father of Gordon and Douglas. Brother of Fred, Evelyn and Betty. Brother of deceased George, Bob, Pat, James, John, Geoff and Ted. Grandfather to Stephen, step-grandfather to Owen, Annabella and Boyd. Thanks to a longtime career in the car industry. Tom has donated his remains to the University of Toronto for medical research in order to help others. There will be a Celebration of Life which will be announced in the near future. In lieu of flowers, donations are welcome to the Heart & Stroke Foundation of Canada or to the Arthritis Society.

