WILSON, THOMAS EDGAR September 4, 1926 – January 23, 2020 We are very sad to announce the passing of Thomas Edgar Wilson, at the age of 93, at the Rockyview General Hospital in Calgary, Alberta. Tom was born in Toronto and lived virtually all his life in southern Ontario. Tom was predeceased by Leone, his wife of 63 years and his older brother Dean. He leaves behind his daughters Marni (Jim) and Nancy (Tom), his grandchildren (Robert, Kyle, Alysha, Alexander and Warren) and his great-grandchild (Harrison). He will be missed by family and friends, especially his second family, the Kerrs. Tom was a teacher for many years. He graduated from both Toronto Teachers college and the Univeristy of Toronto. He taught at the Toronto Teacher's College and the Toronto and North York Boards of Education. Tom started his career in a one-room school house and ended it as an elementary school Principal. Two of Tom's greatest loves were music and literature. He shared his loves by teaching literature and English and sharing good books and quotes from great works. He participated in and led many choirs as well as played the piano and the violin. Tom was happiest when he was with the love of his life, Leone, or with one or more of his dear friends from Wallace Avenue whom he knew for over 75 years. He would never pass up a good discussion or a piece of apple pie either. There will be a family gathering in Calgary in the spring to celebrate Tom's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice. Expressions of sympathy may be forwarded to the family, via the website: www.fostersgardenchapel.ca FOSTER'S GARDEN CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORIUM Telephone: 403-297-0888 Honoured Provider of Dignity Memorial
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 31, 2020