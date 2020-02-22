|
HURL, THOMAS ERNEST December 14, 1940 - February 18, 2020 Tom died peacefully on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the age of 79. Beloved husband and best friend of Vicki for 53 years and dear father of John and Michael. Proud grandfather of Jacob and Jessica. Also survived by his brother Robert. Tom was predeceased by his brother Brian and his parents Ernest and Ethel. Tom started working at The CBC at age 16 and happily retired 37 years later. He also took great pleasure in being a member of the singing group The Fabulous Invictones. Special thanks to the staff at Centenary Hospital. As per Tom's wishes, there will not be a funeral service. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or Diabetes Canada will be gratefully appreciated.
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 22, 2020