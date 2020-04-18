HARASTI, THOMAS (TOM) FRANCIS Thomas (Tom) Francis Harasti passed away suddenly, with his wife by his side, on April 11, 2020, at North York General Hospital, after a brief battle against the COVID-19 virus. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Judy, his children, Peter (Kate), Andrew and Lisa (Brook), and his grandchildren, Axel and Clara, Tessa and Elena. He is also survived by his sister Marianna (late Thomas Csathy) and was a loving uncle to Frank, Marianne and Nadine, and their families. Tom rejoins, in eternal life, his parents Leslie and Martha Haraszti. Tom was born in 1948, shortly after his parents and sister emmigrated to Argentina from post-war Europe. In 1955, the Haraszti family moved to Toronto and were devout parishioners at St. Elizabeth of Hungary. Tom later joined the Hungarian Scouting Association and Helicon Society. He attended high school at De La Salle College, and in 1970, graduated from the University of Toronto as an Electrical Engineer. Tom's career started with IBM and developed into a project management consultancy spanning almost 50 years. Tom will be remembered as a loving patriarch who was dedicated to his family and cherished every moment he spent with them. He was actively involved in his Don Mills community and St. Bonaventure Parish. Tom's network of friends extended even further through his love of skiing, racing at the National Yacht Club, and fishing with "the boys." Spending time at the family cottage held a very special place in Tom's heart and he looked forward to pursuing his passion for woodworking there, in retirement. Given the current health concerns, the family will have a celebration of Tom's life at a later date, for everyone to attend safely. At this time, please leave condolences on the R.S. Kane website, and register for notifications so further details can be shared as they become available. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you to consider a donation in Tom's memory directed to the Hungarian Scouting Association, through St. Elizabeth of Hungary on the Archdiocese of Toronto website (https://community.archtoronto.org/page.aspx?pid=415)
Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.