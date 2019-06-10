GAUTHIER, THOMAS Peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Tom, in his 86th year, loved husband of the late Joan Gauthier-Cole. Loving father of Patricia Spoehr, Janice Maile and the late Michael and John Cole. Cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Robin, Justin, Jamie Lee, Brenna, Brianne and the late Chris; and great-grandfather of Jake, Dylan, Dominic, Jaxon and Elizabeth. Tom will be fondly remembered by his friends and family of his hometown of Kirkland Lake. Tom was a longtime employee of Chrysler working at the Brampton Assembly Plant. Friends will be received at the J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Monday, June 10th from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Rd., Georgetown, on Monday, June 10th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in Tom's memory to the Upper Credit Humane Society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co
Published in the Toronto Star on June 10, 2019