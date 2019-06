GAUTHIER, THOMAS Peacefully on Friday, June 7, 2019 at the Georgetown Hospital. Tom, in his 86th year, loved husband of the late Joan Gauthier-Cole. Loving father of Patricia Spoehr, Janice Maile and the late Michael and John Cole. Cherished grandfather of Jimmy, Robin, Justin, Jamie Lee, Brenna, Brianne and the late Chris; and great-grandfather of Jake, Dylan, Dominic, Jaxon and Elizabeth. Tom will be fondly remembered by his friends and family of his hometown of Kirkland Lake. Tom was a longtime employee of Chrysler working at the Brampton Assembly Plant. Friends will be received at the J.S. Jones and Son Funeral Home, 11582 Trafalgar Rd., Georgetown, 905-877-3631, on Monday, June 10th from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Cross Catholic Church, 14400 Argyll Rd., Georgetown, on Monday, June 10th at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in Tom's memory to the Upper Credit Humane Society would be appreciated. To send expressions of sympathy, please visit www.jonesfuneralhome.co