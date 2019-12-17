MORTON, THOMAS GEORGE June 28, 1926 - December 13, 2019 Passed away at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre surrounded by family. Loving father of Jane (Chris), Judy (Daniel) and Bernie (John). Cherished grandfather to 8 and great-grandfather to 7. Friends and family will be received at PINE HILLS CEMETERY & FUNERAL CENTRE, 625 Birchmount Rd., Scarborough (north of St. Clair Ave. E., 416-267-8229), on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. For more details please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 17, 2019