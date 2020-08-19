1/
Thomas George SMYTH
SMYTH, Thomas George "I was right" ("The Father", December 1, 1946) Peacefully, on July 30, 2020, at the Heart Institute, Ottawa. Beloved husband of Janie née Kozak. Loving father of Thomas James Jr. (Julie Anne), grandfather of Athena and Greyson. Dad worked at CN Rail MacMillian Yard, Toronto, for 33 years. He loved fishing, "cookies, cakes and candies", the Leafs and Blue Jays, and hopes his casino friends hit the jackpot! Cremation has taken place. Online memorial at obituaries.basicfunerals.ca. Donations can be made to the University of Ottawa Heart Institute.

Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
