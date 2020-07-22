1/1
THOMAS GEORGE WILLIAMS
WILLIAMS, THOMAS GEORGE Passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 84. Beloved husband of the late Diane Williams. Wonderful father of Lynn-Marie (the late Fred) Hermack and Jeff (Alison) Williams. He is also lovingly remembered by his grandchildren, Freddie, Elyse and Caitlyn. He will be missed by his brothers, Gerry and Pat; and his sisters, Carmie and Marie; and the rest of the Williams family. The family would like to say a special thank you to the Oshawa Northview Seniors Centre employees, Misty, Sharon and Julie; and also his PSWs, Marie, Anna, Paula and Jennifer. Those special people played a significant role in Tom's well-being and in his final years. Visitation will be held on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., at the Armstrong Funeral Home (124 King St. E., Oshawa). A Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel at 1:30 p.m. Please contact the funeral home (905-433-4711 or RSVP at www.armstrongfh.ca), to register for the visitation and service. Masks are required at the funeral home. Interment Thornton Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society. Online condolences may be left at www.armstrongfh.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
11:30 - 01:30 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
JUL
23
Funeral service
01:30 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
Funeral services provided by
Armstrong Funeral Home Ltd.
124 King Street East
Oshawa, ON L1H 1B6
(905) 433-4711
