GEORGIOU, THOMAS June 15, 1935-October 7,2019 Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with illness, at Humber River Hospital, on Monday, October 7, 2019, at the age of 84 years young. Beloved husband of 56 years to Gudveig (nee Jonassen), loving father to Paul (Ariane), Tracey (Alexis) and a very loving grandfather to Kai, Rhys, A.J. and Zuri. Cremation has taken place and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In memory of Thomas, donations can be made to the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre or to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. He will be dearly missed.
Published in the Toronto Star on Oct. 12, 2019