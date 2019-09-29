WILLCOCK, THOMAS (TOM) GRAHAM February 11, 1933 – September 21, 2019 Tom was one of a kind and made his own rules through life. He was born in Newfoundland and his family moved to Montreal when he was six months old. For the last 35 years Tom lived in Barrie, ON. He was a visionary in the Canadian rural property business. He successfully operated Dignam Land, Torus Country Lands, and Canadian Country Properties for several decades. He is the last of his generation, being predeceased by his parents and four brothers and sisters. He will be missed by his wife Lee Willcock, their children and grandchildren, and by his neighbours in Barrie, ON and Cape George, NS. Memorial Donations can be directed to the Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre in Barrie, ON.

