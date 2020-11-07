FRASER, THOMAS GRANT Entered into rest peacefully on Friday, October 23, 2020, at the age of 77. Grant was the beloved husband of Suzanne (Combe), adoring father to Sheryl Benson (Scott), Scott Fraser (Jackie), and step-father to James Stormont (Melanie) and Jonathan Stormont (Jennifer). Loving grandfather to Lauren, Nicole, Erin, Mackenzie, Madison and Emerson. He will be missed dearly by his brother, Colin Fraser (Brenda) and his sister, Bev Posner (Ron), his many nieces and nephews, along with Suzanne's loving family, extending around the world. Grant was a professional in the Footwear Industry for 50 years, continuing to work in the industry even this year. His knowledge and leadership were ever present during his career as he was President of the Ontario Shoe Travellers Association and still active on the Executive Board. He was very involved in the industry's charity, Two Ten Foundation, and their fundraising initiatives. He will be missed by his colleagues and clients alike. Grant loved his lakefront cottage on Long Point, Balsam Lake, for all of his 77 years. He had an avid interest in maintaining the environmental footprint of the lands within the community and spent many years supporting and was President of the Long Point Residents' Association and involved with the Balsam Lake Association. He will be dearly missed by his many friends and neighbours at the lake. Suzanne and Grant took many travelling adventures to visit with family around the world, most recently to New Zealand. He loved seeing the corners of the world as much as he enjoyed visiting with extended family. Thank you to everyone who has sent comforting messages and the amount of the notes and emails are reflective of Grant's impact on family and friends. We will miss Grant's quick wit, genuine smile and his love of entertaining at the cottage. In keeping with Grant's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be held at a later date. If desired, the family has asked that Memorial Donations be directed to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, ON.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store