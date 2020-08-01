QUAIL, Thomas Hamilton October 13, 1934 - July 25, 2020 It is with profound sorrow that the family of Thomas Hamilton Quail announce his passing at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years, Margaret; his daughter, Alison (Chris Ginther); his son, John; as well as his grandchildren, Alexander and William. Tom is survived by his sister Georgina (Leslie Dunn), who will miss him dearly. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Special thank you to the Nurses and Doctors of the Palliative Care unit. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a funeral service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Quail family at: Thompsonfh-Aurora.com