1/1
Thomas Hamilton QUAIL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thomas's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
QUAIL, Thomas Hamilton October 13, 1934 - July 25, 2020 It is with profound sorrow that the family of Thomas Hamilton Quail announce his passing at Markham Stouffville Hospital on Saturday, July 25, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his beloved wife of 59 years, Margaret; his daughter, Alison (Chris Ginther); his son, John; as well as his grandchildren, Alexander and William. Tom is survived by his sister Georgina (Leslie Dunn), who will miss him dearly. He will be fondly remembered by his extended family and friends. Special thank you to the Nurses and Doctors of the Palliative Care unit. Due to Covid-19 there will not be a funeral service. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the Quail family at: Thompsonfh-Aurora.com 


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
530 Industrial Parkway South
Aurora, ON L4G6W8
9057275421
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thompson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved