GOW, THOMAS HAND It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Thomas Hand Gow, age 93, of natural causes at the Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto on Monday, April 27, 2020, after a short illness. Thomas is survived by his wife of 64 years, Margaret Evelyn (nee Daley). Loving and devoted father to Eleanor Hubbard (Brent), Brian Gow (Fern) and Graham Gow (Leslie). Loving grandfather to Tyler (Sarah), Philip, Dylan (Erika), Kyle, Blythe and Devon (Dalton) and great-grandchild Cillian. He was born in Queensferry, Scotland and trained as a Master Cabinet Maker. He immigrated to Canada in 1952, settled in Toronto and later became a proud Canadian citizen. Thomas worked for the TD Canada Trust Bank as Manager of Premises for South Western Ontario until his retirement. He was highly skilled and built two cottages in Muskoka offering 60 years of summer enjoyment for his family. Tom was kind, devoted and dedicated to his family, always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and all who knew him. We love you. Rest in Peace. Great thanks to the paramedics, nurses and doctors in the ICU at the Michael Garron Hospital who attended to his care. As per Thomas' wishes, cremation will take place with arrangements made by the Paul O'Connor Funeral Home and a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date.

