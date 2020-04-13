|
|
HARE, THOMAS 1937 - 2020 It is with great sadness that our family announce the passing of Thomas Wilfred Hare of Toronto, Ontario on April 8, 2020. He was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland on June 27, 1937, son of the late Alice and Wilfred Hare of Belfast, Northern Ireland. He was the beloved husband of Gita Kinstlers, proud father/ grandfather to Jay Hare and his wife Suzanne and their daughter Taylor, his step-daughter Ara and husband Mike Good and sons Kaelen and Jacob. He will be missed by his niece Fiona, husband Jim Norman and their sons Adam and Luke who live in Northern Ireland. He will also be lovingly missed by his sister Patricia Adams who lives in Sudbury, England and all his friends whom he touched throughout his life. He lived a wonderful and full life, a brilliant career in the insurance industry where he retired in 2001 from AIG Insurance Company as Manager for Canada of AI Transport. Golf was a passion of his and working with his hands through woodworking. Over many years he would build intricate model ships and displayed some of them on occasion for himself and family to enjoy. He also loved Caribbean sailing which was a way to connect with his friends and relax out on the water. Thomas had a special love for his ceramic collection of famous characters from novels that he read in his younger years, it brought him enjoyment to have it around him, he would joke that they were watching him. He always had a funny thing to say as I know it brought him joy to see us laugh when we were with him. He was such an interesting story teller. He was kind and thoughtful but would tell you as it was. He will be missed but we will keep our memories of the times spent with him close to our hearts. Thomas' resting place will be back in Northern Ireland beside his parents whom he truly loved. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date due to the challenging times we live in right now. We give special thanks to all of the staff at Lakeshore Lodge who provided such wonderful care and such support during his last days.
Published in the Toronto Star on Apr. 13, 2020