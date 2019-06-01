QUIGG, Thomas Harry Passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019 at the age of 89, retired OPP Sergeant. Beloved husband of Sheila (Fielding). Father to Belinda, Mark (Alaine Debono), Elizabeth (Ellis Holmes). Grandfather to Abbey, Michael, Emily and Rosemary. Brother to Frank (Ann) and Harry. Loved by many nieces and nephews. After a lengthy illness, Dad is finally at peace. A special Thank You to Nancy Nicholson for her outstanding care and compassion, the firefighters of Toronto Fire Stn. #112 and Toronto EMS paramedics that came to help, Drs. Mervyn Jackson, Earl Teitelbaum, and Woody Wells at North York General and Southlake Hospitals as well as the nurses and staff of the North York General Heart Failure Clinic, especially Nurse Practitioners Karen, Janet and Coleen. Also thanks to the nursing staff of 6 West and 5 South East at NYGH, Stronach Regional Cancer Centre nurses and staff and the medical and nursing staff at Baycrest. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 75 Churchill Ave., North York, on Saturday, June 1st at 11 a.m. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Sisters of Life c/o St. Joseph's Convent, 172 Leslie St., Toronto, M4M 3C7, the Salvation Army or to a charity of your choice. Condolences may be left at www.rskane.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on June 1, 2019