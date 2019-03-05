BARR, Thomas (Tom) James Peacefully, in his 96th year, on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at the McCall Centre for Long Term Care. Beloved husband to the late Rhoda Sarah Jane. Loving Father of son Thomas Jr. (wife Joan), and daughter, Barbara Townshend. Cherished grandpa of Melissa, Rebecca, Kerry, Sarah (husband Tony), Kyle and Matthew. Loving great-grandpa of Keira Jane and Logan James. Tom will be sadly missed by brother William (Billy) Barr of Birmingham, England. Our sincere thanks and appreciation to the doctors and nurses at Credit Valley Hospital and staff at McCall Centre for their loving care and compassion given to our dad over the past year. Family and friends may call at the Turner & Porter "Neweduk-Erin Mills" Chapel, 1981 Dundas St. W., Mississauga (east of Erin Mills Pkwy.), on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service will be held at Clarkson Road Presbyterian Church, 1338 Clarkson Rd. N., on Friday, March 8, 2019, at 1 p.m. Interment at Springcreek Cemetery.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thomas James (Tom) BARR.
Turner & Porter Neweduk-Erin Mills Chapel
1981 Dundas Street W
Mississauga, ON L5K 1R2
(905) 828-8000
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 5, 2019