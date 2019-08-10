THOMAS JAMES "TOM" HANCOCK

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS JAMES "TOM" HANCOCK.
Service Information
Courtice Funeral Chapel
1587 Highway #2
Courtice, ON
L1E2R7
(905)-432-8484
Obituary

HANCOCK, THOMAS "TOM" JAMES Passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 83. Cherished husband of Carol, for over 50 years. Loved father of Tim (Gina). Dear grandpa of Raechel (Colin), Rebekah (Howard), Thomas, Hannah (Noah), and great-grandpa. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12:15 p.m., until time of a Celebration of Tom's Life at 1:00 p.m., at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Courtice, ON   (905) 432-8484
funeral home direction icon