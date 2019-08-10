HANCOCK, THOMAS "TOM" JAMES Passed away peacefully, with family by his side on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Lakeridge Health Oshawa, at the age of 83. Cherished husband of Carol, for over 50 years. Loved father of Tim (Gina). Dear grandpa of Raechel (Colin), Rebekah (Howard), Thomas, Hannah (Noah), and great-grandpa. Visitation will be held on Sunday, August 18, 2019, from 12:15 p.m., until time of a Celebration of Tom's Life at 1:00 p.m., at the COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL, 1587 Highway #2, Courtice (905-432-8484). In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to a charity of your choice. Online condolences can be made at www.courticefuneralchapel.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Aug. 10, 2019