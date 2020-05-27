HANDS, THOMAS JAMES It is with great sadness that we share the passing of Thomas James Hands, a dearly loved husband, dad and grandpa. Tom passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020, at the age of 89. Tom was the beloved son of Jean Hands (nee Young) and Charles Hands. Dear brother of Richard Hands (Marie) and predeceased by his brother, Charles Hands. He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Amelia and his son Tom Hands Jr. and daughter Susan Baines (John). A doting grandpa to Lauren Baines and Peter Coultas. Tom was a retired sheet-metal worker and proud member of Local 30 Sheet Metal Workers Union. Tom will be dearly missed by his family and friends, as well as many caregivers at Buckingham Manor in Stouffville, Ontario. We will love him forever. A big thank you to Buckingham Manor for the excellent care that they provided to Tom over the three years that he lived there. The family would also like to thank Dr. Douglas Wu for the excellent care that he provided to Tom as well as the palliative care team at Markham Stouffville Hospital. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to O'Neill Funeral Home, 6324 Main Street, Whitchurch-Stouffville, Ontario. In lieu of flowers, if desired, please consider a donation to the Canadian Cancer Society.
Published in Toronto Star on May 27, 2020.