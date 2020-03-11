|
MORAN, Thomas "Tom" James Passed away peacefully on Monday, March 9, 2020 in Toronto at age 79 after a lengthy illness. He leaves behind his wife Bridget "Claire", children Denise (Mike), Catherine (Edward), and Michael (Dorothy). Cherished grandfather of James, Ryan, Lauren, Nicholas and Jessica. He will be greatly missed by his siblings Mary in England, and John, Catherine and Teresa of Ireland. Tom immigrated to Canada from Roscommon, Ireland in January 1969 with his wife and children. He started his career in the food business at A&P, worked for the Safeway company as a Store Manager and then Warehouse Manager. When Tom retired it was from Confederation Freezers as Warehouse Manager. Tom's joy was spending time with family at the cottage on The Lake of Bays. The family thanks Kipling Acres Care Home. Resting at NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard) on Thursday, March 12, 2020 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Benedict Church, 2194 Kipling Avenue, on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. As expressions of sympathy, donations to the Alzheimer Society would be appreciated. Online condolences at newediukfuneralhome.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 11, 2020