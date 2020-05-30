THOMAS JOHN WIGHTON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share THOMAS's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
WIGHTON, THOMAS JOHN At the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, John Wighton passed away suddenly at the age of 77. Cherished husband of Sue McSherry. Loving father of David Wighton, Kate Wighton, Karen Webb (Colin), grandfather of Carson and Sophie, and uncle to Norene, Christine, Coline, Jamie and Paul. Predeceased by his parents Morgan and Marie Wighton and his siblings Barbara Andlor and Donald Wighton. Sadly missed by Donna, Brenda and Taiya. John was born in Sudbury and moved to Toronto in 1963 where he was a Floor Trader at the TSE and a Trader in the brokerage industry which he much loved. Once retired he was able to focus on his passion for the game of golf which he played 4 to 5 times a week, with the last five years playing at Dalewood Golf Club. At John's request there will be cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved