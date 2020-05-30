WIGHTON, THOMAS JOHN At the Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, John Wighton passed away suddenly at the age of 77. Cherished husband of Sue McSherry. Loving father of David Wighton, Kate Wighton, Karen Webb (Colin), grandfather of Carson and Sophie, and uncle to Norene, Christine, Coline, Jamie and Paul. Predeceased by his parents Morgan and Marie Wighton and his siblings Barbara Andlor and Donald Wighton. Sadly missed by Donna, Brenda and Taiya. John was born in Sudbury and moved to Toronto in 1963 where he was a Floor Trader at the TSE and a Trader in the brokerage industry which he much loved. Once retired he was able to focus on his passion for the game of golf which he played 4 to 5 times a week, with the last five years playing at Dalewood Golf Club. At John's request there will be cremation with a Celebration of Life to be held at a later date. Those wishing may make a memorial donation to the Heart & Stroke Foundation or to a charity of choice. Condolences received at www.MacCoubrey.com
Published in Toronto Star on May 30, 2020.