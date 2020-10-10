1/1
REV. THOMAS JOSEPH McREAVY CSB
McREAVY, CSB, REV. THOMAS JOSEPH Peacefully at Presentation Manor on October 4, 2020, his 95th birthday. Fr. Tom was born in Owen Sound, Ontario, on October 4, 1925. He was predeceased by his parents John and Mary (Butler), and his brothers Frank, Patrick, Fr. John CSB, Leo, Harold, James, and by his sisters Margaret and Mary. He is survived by his many nieces and nephews. Fr. Tom entered the Congregation of St. Basil and was professed in 1953. After studies in Toronto at the University of St. Michael's College and St. Basil's Seminary, he was ordained a priest in 1959. Apart from 1960 to 1965 when he taught at St. Charles College, Sudbury, Fr. Tom's lifelong priestly service was in parish ministry. From 1965 to 2001 he served in parishes in Amherstburg, Windsor, Calgary, in Albuquerque (NM), and in Texas at Richmond, Missouri City, Manvel and Houston. On retirement Fr. Tom resided at Dillon House in Houston. In 2011, Tom moved to the Basilian community at Henry Carr Farm in Beeton, Ontario. After five years at the farm he was assigned to live at Anglin House in Toronto. In November 2018, Fr. Tom moved with the Basilian Fathers' Retirement Community to Presentation Manor (Scarborough). In light of the current pandemic, there will be a Funeral Mass for Fr. McReavy at a later date. Burial will be at the Basilian plot at Holy Cross Cemetery, Thornhill, ON. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Basilian Fathers Retirement Fund, 95 St. Joseph Street, Toronto, ON M5S 3C2. Online condolences may be left at www.rosar-morrison.com

Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Rosar-Morrison Funeral Home & Chapel
467 Sherbourne Street
Toronto, ON M4X1K5
4169241408
