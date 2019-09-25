POLANIC, Thomas Joseph 1943-2019 It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Thomas Joseph Polanic. Tom passed away with great strength and courage on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Left to mourn his loss are his loving wife Carol and his devoted daughter Katie. Tom was born on April 2, 1943, in Toronto. He was predeceased by his infant son Michael and his parents Joseph and Mary Polanic. Tom will be sadly missed by his Aunt Carrie Sohujko, Polanic and Barlow cousins, Seiffert in-laws and many lifelong friends. Tom was a proud alumnus of St. Michael's College School and the University of Michigan. He was a gifted athlete and excelled at any sport he pursued. His hockey prowess took him to play in the Junior A, AHL, NHL and Senior A leagues. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane Subway, on Thursday, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Funeral Service to take place in the Chapel on Friday, September 27, 2019, at 11 a.m. For those who wish, kindly consider a donation to the Hospital for Sick Children or a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Sept. 25, 2019