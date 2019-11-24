Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS "TOM" KEEN. View Sign Service Information Courtice Funeral Chapel 1587 Highway #2 Courtice , ON L1E2R7 (905)-432-8484 Obituary

KEEN, THOMAS "TOM" It is with deep regret and great sadness that the family of Thomas Murray Keen announce that he passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at the age of 62 years. Tom is lovingly remembered and survived by his wife Marlene and their children, Rachel, Kirsten, Gregory, Ben (Michelle), Patrick and Kaitlin. Tom is survived by his siblings Alex (Nonie), Cindy (Don), Ron, Janet (Don), Earl (Donna), and Jamie. He is also survived by Jennifer (the late Mike), Steven (Helen) and Teresa (Trent). Tom is very fondly remembered by his many loving nephews, nieces, extended family and all of his friends that he has made along the way. Tom was born in Woodbridge, Ontario on March 26, 1957 to Robert and Phyllis Keen. In his early years, Tom loved scouting, friendly competition and banter with his many siblings and friends. Tom played and coached his children in soccer, baseball and especially hockey (known for that sneaky wrist shot). Tom was the epitome of kindness and was a true handyman. He was known to drive long hours to help in anyway he could. He was a person you could always rely on. Visitation will be held at COURTICE FUNERAL CHAPEL (1587 Highway 2, Courtice), 905-432-8484, on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of Celebration of Life in the Chapel at 1:00 p.m. Cremation to follow. Tom was a regular volunteer and supporter of The Clarington Youth Centre. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Tom's memory to: The Clarington Youth Centre of The John Howard Society Durham, 132 Church St., Bowmanville, ON L1C 1T5



