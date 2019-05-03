Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for THOMAS KENT WEBB. View Sign Obituary

WEBB, THOMAS KENT Passed away peacefully, in Vancouver, on Thursday, April 11, 2019, at age 70, after a lengthy struggle with Alzheimer's disease. Born on March 4, 1949, in Timmins, Ontario, Kent was predeceased by his parents Margaret Jean Webb (nee Mishaw) and Mervyn Ernest Webb and is survived by his brother, A. Craig Webb (Anita) of Guelph, Ontario, as well as his lifelong friends in Guelph, Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver. After graduating from Lorne Park Secondary School, in Mississauga and Interior Design at Ryerson University, Toronto, Ontario, Kent headed west to British Columbia, in the late 1980's, where he took up residence in Vancouver's West End. Before his retirement in 2008, Kent was employed in the Renal Department of St. Paul's Hospital site, Providence Health Care. Kent will be remembered always for his design style, his very quick wit and sense of humour, his unwavering devotion to his feline friends and his overall good heartedness. Kent's family and friends are deeply grateful for the care provided by Dr. Rita McCracken and Dr. Amanda Hill, before and during Kent's fight with Alzheimer's and for medical care and support provided by health care teams at St. Paul's Hospital Eldercare Clinic, Three Bridges Clinic, Vancouver General Hospital and Vancouver Coastal Health Older Adult Mental Health Team. Sincere Thanks also go to nursing staff at Arbutus Care Centre, Dr. Gerber and Dr. Illing, as well as nursing staff at Fair Haven Homes Society Vancouver (Willow Tree Walk) and Dr. David Yap. By request, there will be no service. If you wish, donations may be made to St. Paul's Hospital Foundation, the Alzheimer Society of BC, Katie's Place or a charity of your choice.

