THOMAS LIHOU
LIHOU, THOMAS On Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in his 93rd year. Beloved husband of the late Ramona Lihou. Devoted companion of Denise King. Loving father and father-in-law of Carie and Paul Beattie, Thomas and Mandy Lihou and Linda and Steve LeBlanc. Grandfather of Brandon, Jordan, Jeffrey, Scott, Kelly, Julie, Craig, Josh and Samantha. Great-grandfather of Ethan, Keerstin, Chiara, Elliot and Chloe. He is survived by his sister Audrey and his brother Wayne. Our appreciation goes out to the dedication and compassion of the staff at Humber Heights Retirement Residence. Please feel free to visit the Book of Memories at www.wardfuneralhome.com

Published in Toronto Star on Apr. 18, 2020.
