LITSAS, THOMAS March 25, 1939 to December 29, 2019 Born in Statitsa, Macedonia, Tom (Stase) passed away peacefully surrounded by his family in his 81st year. He will be missed by his devoted wife of 53 years, Sophie (nee Nitsou). Loving father to his children, Kathy and Tom Dimoff, Steve and Tiziana Litsas and Tom and Carolyn Litsas. Very proud Dedo to Jennifer, Christopher-Thomas, Amy, Zoe, Julie, Amanda, Katelyn, Sophie, Mara and Leo. Brother to Milka Dapianos, Ted and Mary Litsas, and Helen and George Rombis. Sincere gratitude to the Princess Margaret Hospital, with special thanks to the Transfusion Unit, for over 10 years of excellent care. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Princess Margaret Foundation would be appreciated. Visitation will take place at York Cemetery & Funeral Centre, 160 Beecroft, Toronto, ON M2N 5Z5, on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at 2:00 - 4:00 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. Chapel Service on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. Interment at York Cemetery.

